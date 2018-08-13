Hapag-Lloyd AG (HLAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.78 ($39.28).

HLAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of HLAG stock traded down €0.62 ($0.72) on Wednesday, reaching €35.44 ($41.21). 24,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

