Hamborner Reit (HAB) PT Set at €10.40 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR HAB opened at €9.14 ($10.63) on Friday. Hamborner Reit has a 52 week low of €8.73 ($10.15) and a 52 week high of €10.08 ($11.72).

About Hamborner Reit

RIDING the HAMBORNER AG is a listed stock corporation, which operates exclusively in the real estate sector and positioning itself as a stock holder for profitable commercial real estate. The company has a nationally diversified substance-strong real estate portfolio as the basis of sustainable rents.

