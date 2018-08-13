Halliburton (HAL) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.18

Media coverage about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oilfield services company an impact score of 46.1466436385458 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Halliburton from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of Halliburton opened at $41.94 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

