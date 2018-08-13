H. Lundbeck A/S- Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DNB Markets cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.07. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Denmark and internationally. Its products include Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Cipralex/Lexapro, Northera, Onfi, Rexulti, Sabril, and Xenazine.

