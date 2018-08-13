GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $42,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GWPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $192.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $164.76.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,392.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.65%. equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

