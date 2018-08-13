Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on August 31st

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund opened at $21.86 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $107,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

