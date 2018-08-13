Guardian Investment Management Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 6.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

INTC opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

