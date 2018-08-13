GreenSky LLC (GSKY) Director Purchases $980,625.00 in Stock

GreenSky LLC (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Nigel W. Morris acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $980,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GSKY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,264. GreenSky LLC has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.57 million. equities research analysts expect that GreenSky LLC will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

GSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

