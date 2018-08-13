Granite Oil (GXO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:GXO traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 639,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,675. Granite Oil has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$4.00.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. Granite Oil had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

