Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 668.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 140.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 89.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Byline Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Byline Bancorp Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
