Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 668.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 140.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 89.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Byline Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.06%. equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

