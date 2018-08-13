Grand City Properties SA (GYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.09 ($27.38).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GYC shares. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a €31.17 ($35.42) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

FRA:GYC remained flat at $€23.10 ($26.25) during midday trading on Monday. 128,482 shares of the company were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

