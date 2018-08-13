Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Sell

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $119.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Neal E. West sold 725 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $74,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neal E. West sold 2,175 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,406. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 270,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

