Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. National Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,809,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 406,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 101,405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 69,203 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,015. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $892.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

