Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $25,496.00

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Gold Pressed Latinum has a total market capitalization of $25,496.00 and $32.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.02321137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00619338 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00022489 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00029925 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015413 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt Jane hashing algorithm. It launched on August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. The official website for Gold Pressed Latinum is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm

Gold Pressed Latinum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Pressed Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

