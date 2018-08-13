Gold Fields (GFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.44

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.44. Gold Fields shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 434198 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.
The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
