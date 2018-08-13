Gold Fields (GFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.44

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.44. Gold Fields shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 434198 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 139.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $138,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 97.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 33.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 136.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

