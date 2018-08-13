GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

GNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GNC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GNC in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get GNC alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in GNC by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of GNC by 28.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GNC by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,806,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560,447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GNC by 30.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GNC in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 49,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,010. GNC has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30. The stock has a market cap of $255.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. GNC had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 57.85%. The firm had revenue of $617.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that GNC will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.