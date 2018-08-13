GMS Inc (GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $635.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 target price on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

GMS stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 280,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,604. GMS has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $26,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 13.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 12.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GMS by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 67.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 54.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

