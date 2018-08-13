Global Jobcoin (GJC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Global Jobcoin (CURRENCY:GJC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Global Jobcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Global Jobcoin has a market cap of $668,793.00 and $0.00 worth of Global Jobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Jobcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015744 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00293980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00185929 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000142 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013852 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Global Jobcoin Profile

Global Jobcoin launched on October 28th, 2017. Global Jobcoin’s total supply is 25,009,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,464,995 tokens. The official website for Global Jobcoin is www.globaljobcoin.com . Global Jobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Globaljobcoin . The Reddit community for Global Jobcoin is /r/globaljobcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Jobcoin’s official Twitter account is @Globaljobcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Jobcoin

Global Jobcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Jobcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Jobcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Jobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

