Global Financial Private Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,042 Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 83,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 47,766 shares during the period.

Shares of FDMO stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

