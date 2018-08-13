Global Financial Private Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,409 Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,087,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532,988 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,584,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,612 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,930,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,627 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,858,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,581,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,788,000 after purchasing an additional 634,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $1,082,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Newmont Mining opened at $35.60 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.21. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

