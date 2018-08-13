Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.15. 731,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,443. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 4.21.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $145,606.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,674 shares of company stock worth $2,173,615 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.