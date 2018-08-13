Glencore (GLEN) PT Set at GBX 420 by Societe Generale

Glencore (LON:GLEN) received a GBX 420 ($5.44) price target from equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.47) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 470 ($6.08) price target on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 423.78 ($5.49).

Glencore opened at GBX 315.75 ($4.09) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.40).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

