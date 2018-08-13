GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.71) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.17) target price (down from GBX 1,790 ($23.17)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,541.74 ($19.96).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline opened at GBX 1,551.60 ($20.09) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($15.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.32).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($20.16) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($56,636.50). Also, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.39), for a total transaction of £30,318.75 ($39,247.57). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,826 shares of company stock worth $4,400,426.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

