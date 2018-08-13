Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on Gladstone Commercial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

GOOD opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $568.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.49 million. equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 159 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

