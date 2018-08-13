Gladstone Capital Management LLP Invests $2.25 Million in Veritone Inc (VERI)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Veritone accounts for about 1.0% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 494.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1.4% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 224,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone opened at $14.68 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Veritone Inc has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $239.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.94.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

