Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLAD. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $269.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 75.38%. equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 57.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.