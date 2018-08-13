Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $144.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.10 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $120.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $551.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.50 million to $554.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $590.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $584.10 million to $595.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.74 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

GBCI opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,375,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,022,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 340,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

