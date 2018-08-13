Girard Partners LTD. Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 11,166.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Shares of PPG Industries opened at $107.46 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

