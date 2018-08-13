Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF opened at $161.86 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.54 and a one year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

