Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $66.07 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,365 shares of company stock worth $25,829,990. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

