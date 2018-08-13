Gibson Energy (GEI) Price Target Raised to C$22.25

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by GMP Securities from C$19.50 to C$22.25 in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.20.

GEI stock opened at C$20.03 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding acquired 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,802.40.

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

