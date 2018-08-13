Gevo (GEVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.16

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 7996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEVO. ValuEngine downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.80) by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 70.32%. equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.65% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

