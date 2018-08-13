GeoPark (GPRK) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

“We were forecasting cash taxes of ~$58M, significantly reducing the ops. EBITDA of ~$75M. GPRK reported slightly higher cash tax expenses of ~$68M, but also higher ops. EBITDA of ~$83M. We do not expect additional cash tax expenses in 2018.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised GeoPark from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

