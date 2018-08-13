Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,647. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.22). Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $752.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 2.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,190,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,122,000 after buying an additional 351,419 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 6.8% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,277,000 after buying an additional 844,823 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,067,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,664,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,533,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,868,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

