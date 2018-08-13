General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stake Lessened by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,588,000 after buying an additional 4,033,152 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in General Mills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,504,000 after buying an additional 1,311,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,083,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,156,000 after buying an additional 1,285,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,529,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after buying an additional 851,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,120,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of GIS opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $104,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.