General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $3,403,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 37.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $43,807,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 49.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of General Dynamics opened at $191.81 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

