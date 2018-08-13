GBCGoldCoin (GBC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

GBCGoldCoin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, GBCGoldCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One GBCGoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. GBCGoldCoin has a market cap of $2,954.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GBCGoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GBCGoldCoin Profile

GBCGoldCoin (CRYPTO:GBC) is a coin. GBCGoldCoin’s total supply is 11,361,817 coins. GBCGoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @gbcgold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GBCGoldCoin is gbcgoldcoin.org

Buying and Selling GBCGoldCoin

