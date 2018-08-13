Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,778 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 2.03% of Gannett worth $24,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Gannett by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gannett by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Gannett by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gannett by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 214,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gannett by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

Shares of Gannett opened at $10.17 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gannett Co Inc has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $730.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.17 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

GCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.