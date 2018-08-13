Gabelli Weighs in on Jeld-Wen Holding Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Gabelli cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Jeld-Wen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Gabelli also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of Jeld-Wen opened at $24.59 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 337.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 78.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 104.9% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

