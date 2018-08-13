FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kura Oncology Inc Issued By Wedbush (KURA)

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) – Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a report released on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Kura Oncology opened at $19.10 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . Kura Oncology has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 454.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 502,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

