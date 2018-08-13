FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

TSE DRT opened at C$6.36 on Monday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

About Dirtt Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

