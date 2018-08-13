FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
About Dirtt Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.
