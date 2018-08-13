FY2019 Earnings Estimate for China Mobile Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (CHL)

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of China Mobile in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mobile’s FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

China Mobile opened at $45.41 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $56.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in China Mobile by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in China Mobile by 95.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in China Mobile by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 6.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in China Mobile by 32.4% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.