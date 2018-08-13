FY2018 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS) Raised by Analyst

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

TSE SIS opened at C$17.70 on Monday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$19.24.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. Savaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of C$56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.35 million.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$51,600.00. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $536,229 over the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

