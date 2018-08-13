FY2018 EPS Estimates for Goosehead Insurance Inc Lowered by Analyst (GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $55,822,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $20,355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $12,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $5,753,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $5,297,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

