FY2018 EPS Estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Decreased by Wedbush

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.26). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.01 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics opened at $28.39 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $48,656.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 165,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $5,315,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,505 shares in the company, valued at $12,100,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,493 shares of company stock worth $11,580,119 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

