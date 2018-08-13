FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Middleby Corp (MIDD) Issued By KeyCorp

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $116.30 on Monday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). Middleby had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $668.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 105,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 179,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Middleby by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Middleby by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,683,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,172,000 after purchasing an additional 604,451 shares in the last quarter.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

