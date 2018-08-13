FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Gear Energy Ltd (GXE) Issued By National Bank Financial

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

TSE:GXE opened at C$1.34 on Monday. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.47.

In other news, insider Don Gray bought 132,300 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,561.00. Also, Director Kevin Olson sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$1,650,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 493,100 shares of company stock valued at $538,549 and sold 1,862,000 shares valued at $2,137,579.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

