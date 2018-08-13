FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 1,487 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 584,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 123,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $115.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,493 shares of company stock worth $10,602,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

