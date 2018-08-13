FTB Advisors Inc. Has $20.41 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF opened at $71.30 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

