Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 101,294 Okta Inc (OKTA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Okta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta opened at $56.11 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $738,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $944,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $944,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,474 shares of company stock valued at $21,334,953. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Okta from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

